Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 1.2%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.67 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.25). 178,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 332,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.28. The company has a market capitalization of £45.39 million and a P/E ratio of -14.20.

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

