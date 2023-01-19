Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in December

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

SKHHY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. 70,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,716. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

