Songbird (SGB) Price Tops $0.0113

Songbird (SGB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Songbird token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $112.60 million and approximately $878,325.45 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003077 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00428824 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.68 or 0.30100283 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00760719 BTC.
Songbird Token Profile
Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Songbird Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
