Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 5,011.1% in December

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 5,011.1% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sompo Stock Performance

SMPNY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

