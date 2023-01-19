SOMESING Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. SOMESING has a market cap of $48.22 million and $3.79 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

