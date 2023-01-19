SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0175 on Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $47.62 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

