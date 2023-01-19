Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Update

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solera National Bancorp Price Performance

SLRK stock remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The company has a market cap of $44.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. Solera National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

