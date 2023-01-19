Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the December 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 345.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SWDAF remained flat at $27.83 during midday trading on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($24.46) to €23.50 ($25.54) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Featured Stories

