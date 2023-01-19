SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 9,262.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SoftBank Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 71,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,423. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

