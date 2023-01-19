SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 9,262.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SoftBank Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 71,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,423. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.
SoftBank Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoftBank (SOBKY)
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.