Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.83.
Snap One Price Performance
Shares of SNPO opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $690.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.19. Snap One has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Snap One by 41.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Snap One by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
