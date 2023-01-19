Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of SNPO opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $690.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.19. Snap One has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $281.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.74 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Snap One by 41.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Snap One by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

