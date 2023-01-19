SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.60. 135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

