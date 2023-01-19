SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,107. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

See Also

