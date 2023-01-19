SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,313.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 60.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.09.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded down $9.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.67. 6,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $394.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Articles

