SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SAP from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of SAP traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

