SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $219.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.10 and a 200 day moving average of $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.59.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

