SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.97. 93,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.37.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.