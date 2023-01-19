SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38,921.4% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 240,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,756 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.