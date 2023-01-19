Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $303.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.37. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 115.00% and a negative return on equity of 51.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

