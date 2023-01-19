SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,155,300 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the December 15th total of 6,471,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,155.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

