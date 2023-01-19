SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SITC. Mizuho cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 2,047,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,303,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

