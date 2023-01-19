Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Lifted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $108.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $154.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

