Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Siltronic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $80.00 during trading on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $149.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46.
Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.75 million during the quarter.
About Siltronic
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.
