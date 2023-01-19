Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.86.

SBNY stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.36. 1,970,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,558. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $106.81 and a 52 week high of $367.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

