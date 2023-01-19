Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 492.0% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Signal Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SGNLF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,355. Signal Gold has a 12 month low of 0.22 and a 12 month high of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.25.
About Signal Gold
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signal Gold (SGNLF)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Signal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.