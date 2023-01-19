Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($68.59) to €62.10 ($67.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($58.70) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.53.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 1.3 %

SMMNY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 76,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,095. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

