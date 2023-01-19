SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $28,067.46 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 150,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,105. The firm has a market cap of $539.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.
