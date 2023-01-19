Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declines By 83.2%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IGI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,928. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

