Short Interest in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Increases By 201.1%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a growth of 201.1% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 37,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,957. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $673.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

