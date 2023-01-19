Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases By 41.5%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,600 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 526,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 79,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.21. 7,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,269. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

