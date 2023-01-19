Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Grows By 68.5%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the December 15th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCNNF shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

TCNNF traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 306,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $27.27.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

