Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declines By 81.1%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,339,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 519,201 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 115,520 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 390,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

