Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Drops By 81.2%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the December 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sysmex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SSMXY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.41. 24,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

