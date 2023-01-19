Short Interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Declines By 20.2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 450,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SYM opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 289.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

