Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Increases By 1,164.8%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 1,164.8% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.4514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.