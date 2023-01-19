Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Declines By 35.9%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,062. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80.

Singapore Telecommunications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 5.55%.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

