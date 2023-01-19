Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Drops By 76.9%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Shares of SPXCY stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $111.50.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.8029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Singapore Exchange

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

