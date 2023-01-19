Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 72.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Up 1.4 %
Silver One Resources stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 407,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,096. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.
About Silver One Resources
