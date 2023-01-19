Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 72.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Silver One Resources stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 407,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,096. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

