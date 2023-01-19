Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Drops By 99.3%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sappi Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPPJY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. Sappi has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Sappi had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sappi will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Announces Dividend

Sappi Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

