Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rises By 390.5%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SAXPY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($56.52) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.27. 14,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,695. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

