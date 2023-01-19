Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rises By 390.5%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SAXPY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($56.52) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.27. 14,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,695. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
