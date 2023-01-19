Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Drops By 48.1%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SBR traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 105,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 816.96%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $7.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.