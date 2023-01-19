Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Decreases By 86.6%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Patriot Gold Price Performance
Patriot Gold stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,522. Patriot Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
