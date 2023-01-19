Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Decreases By 86.6%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Patriot Gold Price Performance

Patriot Gold stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,522. Patriot Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

