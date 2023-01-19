Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Declines By 80.2%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the December 15th total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NuZee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUZE traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 12,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.40. NuZee has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $103.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

Institutional Trading of NuZee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

