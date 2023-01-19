Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Drops By 80.3%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Senior Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 38,923 shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $187,219.63. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 62,923 shares in the company, valued at $302,659.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NSL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,959. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.