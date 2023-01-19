Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Decreases By 84.4%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRSO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 17,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

