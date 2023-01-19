Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Rises By 4,685.7%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 4,685.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. 62,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,780. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
