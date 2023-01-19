Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Rises By 4,685.7%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 4,685.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. 62,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,780. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

