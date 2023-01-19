Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Declines By 21.2%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of News by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in News by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in News by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 47,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. News has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

