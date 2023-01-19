Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Grows By 76.5%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.