Short Interest in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Decreases By 21.6%

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

New Mountain Finance stock remained flat at $12.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.13.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

