Short Interest in Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Decreases By 50.0%

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NURPF traded up 0.07 on Wednesday, hitting 6.29. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.40. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of 2.15 and a 1 year high of 6.29.

Get Neuren Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Neuren Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.