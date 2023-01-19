Short Interest in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Drops By 37.3%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Neovasc in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Neovasc Stock Performance

Neovasc stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 166,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.18). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,077.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neovasc will post -11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

